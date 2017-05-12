Chilean President Veronica Michelle Bachelet. (Source: Prensa Latina)

Jakarta (VNA) – Chilean President Veronica Michelle Bachelet began her two-day visit to Indonesia on May 11, announced the Foreign Ministry of Indonesia.

During her visit, the two countries will discuss cooperation in various fields including economy-trade, maritime, aquatic products, culture and social issues.

The visit is an opportunity to help Indonesian products access the South American market.

President Bachelet is scheduled to meet with her Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo and attend a seminar to promote bilateral trade. The Chilean official will also visit the Secretariat of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Chile is the third largest South American trade partner of Indonesia. In 2016, bilateral trade turnover hit 227 million USD, with Indonesia’s surplus reaching 60.5 million USD.

The comprehensive economic partnership agreement between Indonesia and Chile, which is under negotiation, is hoped to expand bilateral trade and investment.