Volleyball players at the event (Photo: VNA)

– China won the Tuan Chau-Asian Women’s Beach Volleyball Tournament at Tuan Chau international entertainment zone, the northern province of Quang Ninh on May 7.Kazakhstan were crowned runner-up while New Zealand came third.The four-day event was held by the Volleyball Federation of Vietnam, Quang Ninh province’s Department of Culture and Sport and Au Lac Co., Ltd. It is part of a series of activities for Ha Long Tourism Week 2017, aiming to promote Quang Ninh, its land and people.Twenty three teams from 12 countries and territories competed, including Australia, China, Hong Kong (China), Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vanuatu and Vietnam.Vanuatu won the event in 2015 and Australia triumphed in 2016. Vietnam sent three teams to compete in the tournament.-VNA