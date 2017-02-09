Chinese bank branch on Vietnam’s Phu Lam island is illegal: Spokesman

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Hai Binh (Photo: VNA)



– A Chinese bank branch established in the so-called Sansa city on Phu Lam island in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago is illegal, stated Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Hai Binh.He chaired the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on February 9 and responded to some queries, including the one on Vietnam’s reaction to a Chinese bank setting up a branch in the so-called Sansa city.“We have repeatedly affirmed that Vietnam has indisputable sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes. Therefore, every activity carried out by foreign countries in this area, if there is, without Vietnam’s permission is illegal and does not change the fact that Vietnam has full sovereignty over the area,” Binh said.-VNA