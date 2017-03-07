Chinese citizens jailed for stealing money using fake ATM cards

Illustrative image (Source: Internet)

– The People’s Court of Hanoi on March 6 sentenced two Chinese citizens, Tian Yun Yun and Ke Zheng, to seven years and 30 months in prison, respectively, for using fake ATM cards to steal money from other people’s bank accounts.Tian, born in 1987 in China’s Jangxi province and Ke, born in 2000 in Guangxi province, were found guilty of using computers, telecommunication networks, the Internet or digital devices to arrogate property as stated in the Penal Code.According to the indictment, after arriving in Vietnam on May 27, 2016, the duo installed cameras and other devices at an ATM booth in Hanoi’s Lang Ha street to steal cardholders’ information and make160 fake ATM cards.On June 4, 2016, they withdrew 210 million VND (nearly 10,000 USD) using 14 cards. After two hours withdrawing money, they were arrested by Ba Dinh district police.The duo were forced to return the money they had stolen.-VNA