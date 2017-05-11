Ling Dequan, a researcher at the Xinhua News Agency’s Centre for World Affairs Studies (Photo: VNA)



– The relations between Vietnam and China have entered a new period of sustainable, comprehensive, healthy and stable cooperation, according to Ling Dequan, a researcher at the Xinhua News Agency’s Centre for World Affairs Studies.He made the remark in an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Beijing on the occasion of President Tran Dai Quang’s State visit to China from May 11-15.Ling Dequan, who used to serve as head of Xinhua’s bureau in Vietnam, affirmed that with the efforts of the two sides, the bilateral traditional friendship has been further consolidated with increasing political trust, fruitful cooperation, and more exciting people-to-people exchanges.Economic and trade collaboration has always been a crucial part in the bilateral relations, he said, noting that China has been the biggest trade partner of Vietnam for 13 consecutive years.In 2016, Vietnam surpassed Malaysia to become the largest trade partner of China in ASEAN with two-way trade hitting 98.2 billion USD (according to China’s statistics).The trade imbalance between the two countries has been narrowing. Vietnam’s exports to China grew by over 20 percent in 2016 and 40 percent in the first quarter of 2017. The bilateral trade structure is gradually moving towards balance, he said.Ling also highlighted investment as an important field in the bilateral economic ties.Along with the development of the two countries’ relations, China’s investment in Vietnam increased quite rapidly, taking the country from the ninth to eighth position in 2016 among countries and territories investing in Vietnam.In the first quarter of 2017, China leaped to the third place out of the total 38 countries and territories investing in Vietnam.The researcher expressed his belief that with the regular visits of the two countries’ Party and State top leaders, Vietnam and China will elevate the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new height, bringing benefits for their peoples.-VNA