At the press briefing (Source: VNA)

- The sixth export fair of Zhejiang, China will take place at the International Centre for Exhibition (ICE) in Hanoi from August 3 -5, heard a press briefing on July 25.Over 100 businesses from the Chinese province, which represent the “Zhejiang Made, All Need” symbol, are displaying their products at 150 booths featuring machinery, electricity and electronic equipment, construction materials, interior decoration, metals, garment and textiles, and consumer products.The 2017 Zhejiang Export Fair will serve as a bridge, promoting the economic and trade relations between Vietnam and the Chinese province.Last year, the fair witnessed the signing of contracts worth nearly 24 million USD.Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Joint stock Company (Vinexad) Trinh Xuan Tuan said Vietnam is the biggest trade partner of Zhejiang in Southeast Asia.Trade between Vietnam and Zhejiang hit 6.7 billion USD in 2016, a yearly rise of 12 percent.By the end of 2016, 186 enterprises from Zhejiang invested 1.68 billion USD in Vietnam while Vietnam set up 26 enterprises in Zhejiang with total investment of 20 million USD.-VNA