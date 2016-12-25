Christmas atmosphere overwhelms streets nationwide

Christmas celebrations in Hanoi (Source: VNA)

– The Christmas atmosphere weaved its way through every corner of the country on the night of December 24, from churches and parishes to lamp-lighted streets and colourfully-decorated shops.In the capital city of Hanoi, churches were decorated splendidly to welcome Catholic followers and visitors.Thousands of locals and tourists flocked to walking streets around the Sword Lake – the heart of the capital to enjoy the atmosphere and pray the best for the upcoming New Year.In the southern metropolis Ho Chi Minh City, the crowding traffic converged on the Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica in Dong Khoi street and Nguyen Hue walking street, District 1.Revelers also entertained with music performances in cultural clubs and shopping malls.On the occasion, 3,400 children living with disabilities also enjoyed celebrations at the Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese.In the northern province of Nam Dinh, where more than 470,000 Catholic followers are living in over 600 parishes, or 24.7 percent of the province’s population, the bustling and joyful Christmas atmosphere was felt everywhere, with streams of people gathering around churches and entertainment areas in anticipation of the Christmas Eve.Phat Diem Cathedral, the most famous in the northern province of Ninh Binh, welcomed thousands of people in festive tone with music shows and praying rituals.Thoroughfares such as Tran Hung Dao, Dinh Tien Hoang and Nguyen Cong Tru were bustling with crowds flooding in churches, supermarkets and recreational areas.Similar atmosphere was also seen in the central city of Da Nang and many other localities across the nation ./.