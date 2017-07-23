Hospitality and hotel investment in Asia Pacific for the first half of 2017 hit 2.9 billion USD, with investors zoomed in on key gateway cities in Vietnam like Danang-Hoi An and Nha Trang-Cam Ranh, among others.



That’s according to the latest Hotel Investment Highlights Asia Pacific report from JLL, which seems to indicate that the unfavourable image of Vietnam is slowly changing for the better.

Approximately 10 million international travellers arrived in Vietnam in 2016, a 26% increase from 2015.

Chinese arrivals led the growth along with a substantive rise in business travellers from the Republic of Korea.

The sizable investments made in infrastructure and transport in the country over recent years appear to be opening a portfolio of coastal destinations beyond just the long-standing traditional hotspots.-VNA



