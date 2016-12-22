CNN to promote Hanoi in 2017

A pedestrian street in downtown Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

The image of Hanoi is expected to reach 420 million families across the globe via the Cable News Network (CNN).The hope has been sparkled as a communications cooperation agreement for 2017 and 2018 was signed between Hanoi authorities and the CNN.Under the deal, the US channel will help Hanoi produce 30-second promotion videos, 3 and 5 minutes reportages, as well as a 30-minute special programme.These programmes will be broadcast across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South Asia.There will also be categories specifically designated for the Vietnamese capital city on cnn.com, in addition to advertising banners and stories published by CNN accounts on Facebook and Twitter.An UK-based independent research company will survey and report outcomes of the communications campaign to both sides involved.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said the campaign will bring Hanoi closer to international viewers and potential investors, adding his belief in the final success.– VNA