Making music: A man plays a drum in a traditional Guol (communal house of the ​Co Tu people) in Tay Giang district (Source: VNA)



Dance troupes from the Co Tu ethnic group living in the mountainous districts of Nam Giang, Tay Giang and Dong Giang of Quang Nam province will stage the Night Arts Performance of Co Tu People in the ancient city of Hoi An on August 6 night.The Quang Nam provincial Tourism Promotion Centre said it will be the third performance by the Cơ Tu ethnic dance troupes after two nights on June 9 and July 8.The Co Tu dancers will perform the traditional Tan tung da da dance of their group at the city’s Sculpture Park on the Hoai River bank at around 5pm on August 6.The groups will then demonstrate dancing and the art of weaving brocade by hand, as well as gong and drum performances at the Precious Heritage Art Gallery Museum, 26 Phan Boi Chau from 6pm to 7pm on the same day.Traditional crafts, food and souvenirs of the Co Tu people will be on display at the museum for visitors to learn about traditional culture.The last performance will start at around 7.30pm at the Anatara Hoi An Hotel on Pham Hong Thai street near the city’s old quarter.In 2016, four types of cultural heritage – including the art of weaving brocade by hand; the Tan tung da da dance of the Co Tu ethnic group; gu (the art of decorating cay neu or a wooden pole of the Cor ethnic group); and the procession of Ba Cho Duoc (the goddess of the Cham people) – in the mountainous districts of Quang Nam were recognised as national intangible heritage.The three mountainous districts are a popular destination for motorbike trips and off-road adventures that give a glimpse of the lifestyle of ethnic minorities at 1,600m above sea level.-VNA