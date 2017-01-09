Coffee export reaches 1.79 million tonnes in 2016

Illustrative image (Photo: internet)

- Vietnam exported 1.79 million tonnes of coffee in 2016, earning 3.36 billion USD, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.The figures represented increases of 33.6 percent in volume and 25.6 percent in value on a yearly basis.In 2015, the sector saw a fall by 20.63 percent in volume and 24.82 percent in value year-on-year.Germany and the US continued to be the two largest markets for Vietnamese coffee, accounting for 15.2 percent and 13.1 percent of the country’s total coffee exports, respectively.In 2016, Vietnam’s total coffee tree area increased by 0.3 percent from 2015, to 645,400 hectares, producing 1.47 million tonnes, up one percent from 2015 in spite of a year-on-year drop of 0.4 percent in productivity due to droughts in the Central Highlands.Additionally, the sector saw a growing contribution of processed products to total export value.Vietnam is the world’s largest grower of robusta beans. It is the second biggest coffee exporter worldwide behind Brazil.-VNA