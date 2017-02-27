Compilation of Vietnam encyclopedia begins

A four-volume Vietnamese encyclopedia that took 15 years to be completed (Illustrative image: tienphong.vn)

– A workshop was held in Hanoi on February 26 to launch a Vietnam encyclopedia.Speaking at the function, Nguyen Xuan Thang, deputy head of the encyclopedic steering council, said compiler groups of specialists have began working, and a handbook on guidelines, directions, and measures on compiling the encyclopedia will be issued soon.Participants discussed several issues, including the structure and index of the encyclopedia, as well as challenges facing them during the compilation process.There are 36 compiler groups in charge of the encyclopedia’s 37 volumes of between 1,500 and 2,000 pages each. Covering various arenas from social science, art-culture to security-defence, up to seventy percent of knowledge introduced in these books will be about Vietnam.-VNA