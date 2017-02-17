Con Dao islands voted among best secret islands on earth

Part of Con Dao islands (Photo: VNA)

– Con Dao islands in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau has been listed among the best secret islands on earth, according to a recent article by Travel Leisure magazine.The US-based magazine praised the archipelago, which is 110 miles off Vietnam’s southeastern coast, for its sheer granite cliffs border deserted beaches and crystal-blue water, and best seafood dishes.It recommended tourists to the destination visit remote spots like the spectacular Dam Tre Bay lagoon or a French-era lighthouse on Bay Canh island’s eastern tip.Other islands mentioned on the article included Gili Trawangan in Indonesia, Pico in Portugal, and Sandön in Sweden. -VNA