Conference debates connectivity in Long Xuyen Quadrangular

​Overview of the conference (Source: baoangiang.com.vn)

– Connectivity in the Long Xuyen Quadrangular was on the table at a conference held in An Giang province on May 16-17.Attending the event were representatives from the International Union for Conservation of Nature and the Steering Committee for the Southwestern Region, and leaders of the three localities in the Long Xuyen quadrangular sub-region: Can Tho city, and An Giang and Kien Giang provinces.Vice Chairman of the An Giang provincial People’s Committee Lam Quang Thi said that the sub-region is facing many challenges posed by climate change and rising sea-levels.Natural resources haven’t been exploited for agricultural production efficiently, while investment in infrastructure for agricultural production is below the sub-region’s potential, he added.To develop the sub-region sustainably, participants proposed connecting the sub-region’s typical products, strengthening management over water resources and adaptation to climate change, and spreading information on the sub-region’s policies on trade and investment promotion.They also emphasised the importance of farmers choosing crops suitable for the sub-region’s soil and climate.The Long Xuyen Quadrangular covers a total area of some 500,000ha.Its annual rice output is about 5 million tonnes, contributing hugely to socio-economic development of the sub-region and the Mekong Delta region.-VNA