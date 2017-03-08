Conference gathers int’l scientists to address pollution

The conference attracts 170 scientists, policy-makers and students from 19 countries and territories (Photo: VNA)

Binh Dinh (VNA) – An International Conference on Environmental Pollution, Restoration, and Management gathered international scientists in central Binh Dinh province to discuss environmental issues as well as share research results and management experience.



It takes place at the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Quy Nhon city between March 8 and 11 with 170 scientists, policy-makers and students from 19 countries and territories in attendance.



The event is held by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Meet Vietnam Association and the Binh Dinh provincial People’s Committee.



As many as 150 representations will be given during the conference, with three plenary presentations including “Natural resource damage assessment and restoration for oil and chemical spills” by Dr. Lisa Dipinto from the US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), “Are harmful algal blooms becoming the greatest global threat to water quality?” by Prof. Bryan Brooks from Baylor University, USA; “Plastic pollution from a system perspective: linking sources, transport, distribution, and impacts” by Dr. Chris Wilcox from Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIRO).



In his opening remarks, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha said Vietnam is threatened by soil, water and air pollution as a consequence of rapid economic growth. The declining biodiversity, poor environmental management and complicated climate change have bad impacts on Vietnam’s environment and development sustainability, he added.



The minister stressed that Vietnam determined to develop long-term policies to increase international cooperation in coping with environmental issues.



On March 8, Minister Ha had a dialogue with attending scientists on current environmental issues in Vietnam and ways to manage the country’s environment in the coming years.



During the conference, which is part of the 13th Meet Vietnam programme, there will be a short-term training course and three seminars. - VNA