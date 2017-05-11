Overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam’s economic and trade development as well as the country’s advantages in attracting investment were introduced to Belgian enterprises at a conference in Belgium’s southern Mons city on May 10.Participants at the event highlighted positive impacts of the Vietnam-EU free trade agreement (EVFTA) and proposed measures to expand import-export activities between the two sides.Nguyen Canh Cuong, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Belgium noted that Vietnam has maintained stable development with GDP growth of 6-8 percent, while exports and imports rose 20-30 percent each year recently.He stressed that abundant business opportunities are available in many areas for potential investors, adding that the prospect is bright as the Vietnamese Government is in the process to sign the EVFTA.Meanwhile, Frauker Sommer who is in charge of EU’s bilateral trade with Vietnam, introduced the EVFTA and gave her assessment on benefits in tariff and import-export brought by the deal as well as comparative advantages of each side and ways for businesses to expand their import-export activities.She underlined that EVFTA is the best free trade agreement that EU has reached with a developing country.Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Belgium, Hainaut province’s Governor Tommy Leclercq said that the province, the largest locality in Belgium’s Wallonia French-speaking region, hopes to promote economic ties with Vietnam in various areas, especially in import-export.He said that following the conference, the province will hold a number of business seminars focusing on fields important to Vietnam and attractive to Belgian investors.The governor also revealed that the province has plans to send a delegation to Vietnam in September or October this year to discuss cooperation possibilities with potential partners.General Director of Delaunoit group Jaques Delaunoit said that with the support of the European Commission, he has realized feasible investment opportunities in Vietnam.According to Chairman of the Belgium-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce Huynh Trang Long, many Belgian businesses are keen on seeking partnership with Vietnam for stronger economic ties.-VNA