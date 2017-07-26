Secretary General and Vice President of the VUFO Don Tuan Phong (Source: VNA)

- The people-to-people diplomacy work performed by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) obtained considerable results across fields in recent times, contributing to promoting ties between Vietnam and other nations worldwide, heard a conference in Hanoi on July 26.At the 7th meeting of the union’s Presidium (2013-2018 tenure) to review the union’s activities in the past six months and tasks for the remaining months of this year, Secretary General and Vice President of the VUFO Don Tuan Phong stressed that people-to-people diplomacy activities focused on boosting ties between Vietnam and neighbouring and Southeast Asian countries, especially Laos, Cambodia, China, and nations having traditional relations with Vietnam.Apart from enhancing political links, the people-to-people diplomacy also helped foster cooperation in the economy, trade, investment, culture, technology, education, tourism among others, he said.The VUFO continued upholding its role in coordinating with Vietnamese people organisations and actively joining activities in the framework the ASEAN People Forum (APF), the Asia-Europe People Forum, the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR). It made good performance in disseminating issues related to democracy, human right, religion, sea and island sovereignty, and Agent Orange/dioxin.The union worked hard to call for foreign financial assistance for many projects with a total committed value of over 47 million USD as of June this year.It also implemented well the management of foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) while supporting localities nationwide in attracting foreign non-governmental aid.At the event, National Assembly Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu, who is also President of the Vietnam Peace Committee, said the committee will host a meeting of the Executive Board of the World Peace Committee in November this year, asking the VUFO to support the Vietnam Peace Committee to successfully organise the event.Participants agreed that the union continue coordinating with relevant agencies to organise activities celebrating anniversaries such as the 55th anniversary of the Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties, 40 years of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic ties, and 25 years of Vietnam-Republic of Korea diplomatic ties.-VNA