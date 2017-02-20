Conference highlights tourism roles in global integration

At the conference (Photo: vietnamtourism.gov.vn)

– The roles of culture and tourism in global integration were discussed at an international conference taking place in Tuy Hoa city, the central province of Phu Yen on February 18.Tourism today makes great contributions to economic development while boosting global and regional linkages, Pham Tu, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Vietnam Economic Times affirmed, highlighting that culture provides a base to promote tourism.Vietnam has enormous strengths in cultural tourism such as heritage tourism, festival tourism, cuisine tourism and museum tourism, he added.According to Le Quoc Hung, former Vietnamese General Consul in California, the US, competitive products coupled with national culture and professional services are the pillars of a sustainable tourism industry.Werner R. Murhadi from Indonesia’s University of Surabaya laid stress on Vietnam’s cultural and natural heritages, core factors to boost tourism growth.There is increasing number of foreign tourists to ASEAN nations, he said, highlighting that intriguing experiences will lure more visitors to the region.On the occasion, Vice Chairman of the Phu Yen provincial People’s Committee Phan Dinh Phung called on businesses to draw investment and invite domestic and foreign tourists to visit the locality.Vietnam has huge potential to develop tourism with seven World Heritage Sites recognised by UNESCO, more than 44,000 tourist attractions and historic sites as well as 8,000 festivals. Last year, the country welcomed more than 10 million foreign visitors.- VNA