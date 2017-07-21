Conference promotes tourism in Ha Giang

Terraced field in Ha Giang (Source: VNA)

– A conference to promote tourism in the northern province of Ha Giang took place in Ho Chi Minh City on July 21.Speaking at the event, Director General of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Nguyen Van Tuan said tourists to Ha Giang could enjoy pristine and impressive natural landscapes, and the special culture of the northwestern plateau. It is also home to unique heritages of the nation and the world.In order to develop local tourism, he urged joint efforts of the provincial authorities and tour operators at home and abroad.Nguyen Van Son, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said tourist arrivals in the province grow nearly 32.5 percent on average each year.He called on domestic and foreign investors to engage in tourism projects in the province and committed all possible support to them.Tran The Dung, Director of a Ho Chi Minh City-based travel agency, said the province should further tap existing adventure tours at Tu San mountain, and tour route of Gam river, Bac Me and Hoang Su Phi terraced field.He suggested extending road from the National Highway 4C to Lung Khuy village which is home to a pristine stone cave with strange-looking shapes.Statistics from the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism showed that nearly 470,000 people visited Ha Giang in the first half, 85,000 of them were foreigners. The total revenue surpassed 417.8 billion VND ( USD) in the period, up 11.2 percent annually.The province now has two outbound travel agencies and five others specialised in domestic tours.On the occasion, the tourism associations of Hanoi, Ha Giang, Ho Chi Minh City and Ba Ria-Vung Tau, inbound and outbound travel agents signed an agreement to promote local tourism.-VNA