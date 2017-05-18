At the conference (Photo: VNA)

– Switching rice crops to a more profitable ones, increasing water storage capacity and improving transportation should be prioritised to promote sustainable development in the Mekong Delta region, which is greatly impacted by climate change.The suggestions were given at a round-table conference held by the Vietnamese Business Association in the US and the Vietnamese office of Science and Technology in Washington on May 16 (Vietnam time).The event was attended by leaders of Dong Thap and Quang Binh provinces and Can Tho city, representatives from Hoa Lac high-tech park and some environment technology enterprises in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Bac Ninh and Nam Dinh provinces.Director of the Southeast Asia programme of the Stimson Centre Brian Eyler, who has carried out research on the Mekong Delta region for years, suggested that Vietnam work with other regional countries to speed up power production to develop the economy.The country needs power imports from Laos to reduce pressure on domestic demand growth, which stands at 11 percent per year, he said, adding that investing in renewable energy and enhancing energy interdependence are effective energy security solutions.Representatives from the Mekong Delta region and Vietnamese enterprises talked with US businesses about investment and cooperation opportunities in clean production and renewable energy.President of the Vietnamese Business Association in the US David Huy Ho said he will continue to connect Vietnamese and US companies to seek opportunities for Vietnam’s development.-VNA