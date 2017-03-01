Conference spotlights significance of science, technology growth

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Van Tung addresses the conference (Photo: ​baomoi)

– As advantages of natural resources and labor forces cannot last forever, education, science and technology will help with the country’s growth and competitiveness, stated Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Van Tung.Tung was addressing a conference themed “Advancing the future of Vietnam: Inspiring students, makers, educators and entrepreneurs to innovate,” held by US Arizona State University’s Higher Engineering Education Alliance Programme (HEEP) and Vietnamese partners in Hanoi on March 1-2.He held that developed education, science and technology will help Vietnam achieve sustainable development and narrow its development gap with other countries.Tung also lauded the theme of the event, the fifth edition of the Vietnam Engineering Education Conference under the new name science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) conference. It is expected to gather ideas to contribute to the modernization and industrialization of the country.Over the past years, Vietnam’s science and technology sector has been developing in all spheres, from human resources to policies.The Government has strengthened investment in the field through the privatization of investment resources, while encouraging enterprises to give an adequate amount from their profit to science and technology development.The Ministry has also conducted various projects on science and technology to create new breakthroughs in the field to boost socio-economic growth, said Tung.Currently, science, technology, and engineering have become important forces behind the economic development in the world and ASEAN, as well as an important factor of global trade.The conference aims to seek measures to boost the growth of professions in the field of science, technology, engineering and math.During the event, HEEP and Intel Products Vietnam Ltd. announced a technology master scholarship programme for 19 Vietnamese students in ASU, as part of efforts to implement Intel’s commitments to contributing to the building of a smart city in Ho Chi Minh City. The ASU will also organise a week-long training course for 10 competent officials of the city.-VNA