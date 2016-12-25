Conference talks AEC’s influence on young workers

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- The impact of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) on the lives of students and young workers in HCM City was the main focus of a conference in HCM City on December 25.The event aimed to help improve understanding among local young people and labourers of job opportunities and required skills in the regional integration.It drew 133 young scientists who presented 79 reports, focusing on opportunities and challenges facing students and young workers when the the AEC is officially formed, measures to improve their skills and integration capacity.Participants shared the view that the city has seen an increase in the number of skilled and educated workers. However, the quality is still yet to meet socio-economic development and integration requirements.They suggested joint efforts made by local authorities, enterprises and training institutions to improve local human resources quality.Delegates called on young workers to keep learning new technologies and necessary skills, particularly foreign languages.More attention should be paid to job placement to ensure market-oriented training.-VNA