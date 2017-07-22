Hanoi (VNA) – President Tran Dai Quang on July 22 sent a congratulatory message to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the country’s National Day (July 23).



Similar messages from Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh were also sent to their respective Egyptian counterparts Sherif Ismail and Sameh Shoukri.



Egypt was the first Arabian country to establish relationship with Vietnam. On September 1, 1963, the two nations announced official diplomatic relations.-VNA