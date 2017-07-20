An endangered pygmy slow loris found by a local teenager from Dong Nai province is being taken care of by the Bien Hoa City biodiversity conservation centre (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

- An endangered pygmy slow loris found by a local 16-year-old boy is now in the care of the Bien Hoa city Forest Protection Sub-department in Dong Nai province.The loris, which weighs 300g, has reddish-brown fur and a gray underside, with dorsal stripes along its back. The boy gave the animal to the sub-department on July 18.Bien Hoa city’s biodiversity conservation centre will take care of the animal until it is ready to be reintroduced into the wild.The species is listed as vulnerable in Vietnam’s Red Book, which means it is to be protected at the highest level possible.In May, the sub-department received a small pygmy slow loris and gave it to the province’s nature and culture conservation centre in Vinh Cuu district’s Ma Da commune.-VNA