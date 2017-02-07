Construction of airport flyovers set to start

A traffic jam in HCM City (Source: VNA)

- Construction of two flyovers to ease traffic around HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat Airport will start on February 8, the municipal Department of Transport has said.A Y-shaped concrete flyover costing 242 billion VND (10.7 million USD) will be built at the Truong Son Street intersection that links it with the airport.It will have two branches, one 303 metres long and going into the international terminal. The other, 153 metres long, will link the domestic terminal.A giant steel flyover will come up above the Nguyen Thai Son-Nguyen Kiem intersection in Go Vap district.It will be N-shaped with three separate arms and cost around 504 billion VND (22.2 million USD).A 362-metre section will connect Hoang Minh Giam and Nguyen Thai Son streets. A second, 367m arm will turn north from Hoang Minh Giam into Nguyen Kiem Street. Another 367m arm will turn south from Nguyen Thai Son Street into Nguyen Kiem.Besides, the roads around the Nguyen Thai Son - Nguyen Kiem Intersection will be widened to ease the flow of traffic.More than 30,000 vehicles pass the airport area every day in addition to those of over 10,000 airport staff.This year many passengers were late for their flights during Tet because of gridlock.-VNA