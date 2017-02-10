Consultancy firm asked to refine plan upgrading Tan Son Nhat airport

Tan Son Nhat international airport (Source: phapluatplus.vn)

– Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has urged the Airport Design and Construction Company (ADCC) under the Ministry of National Defence to finalise plans to upgrade Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.The plan will be sent to the Prime Minister before February 25, Dung said at a working session in Hanoi on February 9.He said the investment must be carried out as soon as possible in 2017 to put the project into operation in 2018.The use of State funding should be kept to the lowest level, while social investment and capital from businesses should be encouraged, contributing to improving investment efficiency and reducing losses, he added.He stressed the need for a quality project, especially regarding landscape and environmental protection, as well as safety during the process of upgrading and using the airport, and aviation safety and security.At another meeting with the ADCC on January 20, 2017, the Deputy PM asked the firm to supplement measures to build rapid-exit taxiways and parallel taxiways between two runways, in addition to building a new terminal, north of the airport.“All upgrading measures must be devised in a scientific manner with clear comparison to pick out the optimal one”, he stressed.Tan Son Nhat airport has a designed capacity of 25 million passengers but handled 32.5 million in 2016. The expansion plan will enable the airport to serve 40-45 million passengers per year.-VNA