– Customs officers and police of the northern port city of Hai Phong on May 12 detected three containers containing Shisha and another container with “Khat” leaves inside at the Nam Hai Dinh Vu port.

According to leaders of the Hai Phong Customs Department, the four containers arrived in the port on April 16 and May 1 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Somali.

They are part of 29 containers of goods registered as tobacco and imported by a Vietnamese business.

The case is under further investigation.

In March, local customs officers also found a container with 2.8 tonnes of dried “Khat” leaves packed in 353 boxes.

Shisha is a kind of goods subject to close management by State agencies and restricted for importing. “Khat” leaves contain Cathinone, an amphetamine-like stimulant, which is said to cause strong euphoria and is 500-fold more dangerious than normal drugs. They are listed as prohibited drugs.-VNA