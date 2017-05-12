According to leaders of the Hai Phong Customs Department, the four containers arrived in the port on April 16 and May 1 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Somali.
They are part of 29 containers of goods registered as tobacco and imported by a Vietnamese business.
The case is under further investigation.
In March, local customs officers also found a container with 2.8 tonnes of dried “Khat” leaves packed in 353 boxes.
Shisha is a kind of goods subject to close management by State agencies and restricted for importing. “Khat” leaves contain Cathinone, an amphetamine-like stimulant, which is said to cause strong euphoria and is 500-fold more dangerious than normal drugs. They are listed as prohibited drugs.-VNA