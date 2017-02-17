Court ties significant to Vietnam-Singapore relations: President

President Tran Dai Quang receives Chief Justice of the Singapore Supreme Court Sundaresh Menon (Photo: VNA)

– The visit to Vietnam by Chief Justice of the Singapore Supreme Court Sundaresh Menon will help bolster the partnership between the two court sectors as well as Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership, said President Tran Dai Quang.The President, who is also head of the Steering Committee for judicial reform, said that the court system plays the core role in Vietnam’s judicial reform towards 2020, while greeting the Singaporean official in Hanoi on February 17.He, therefore, asked Singapore to support in training and share good experience with Vietnam’s court sector to increase its operation competence, especially in arbitration and commercial tribunals.Vietnam wishes to learn experience from Singapore to improve the operational efficiency of its international arbitration centre and commercial tribunal, he said.Lauding the two supreme courts’ signing of a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation, he held that the deal marks a new development of the two court systems.He suggested that the two sides should form a joint working group to direct the implementation of reached agreements.He also hailed the courts of ASEAN countries in establishing a new cooperation channel through the Council of ASEAN Chief Judges, expressing his hope that the collaboration among ASEAN courts will become stronger and more effective, thus contributing to strengthening solidarity and unity in the ASEAN Community.For his part, Sundaresh Menon noted that judicial cooperation between the two countries is developing in line with the growing Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership.He briefed the host on Singapore’s judicial training programme as well as the operation of the Council of ASEAN Chief Judges, including projects on judicial training and improving capacity for court officials.The Singaporean chief justice also voiced his wish that through the memorandum of understanding, the court sector of the two countries will foster their ties in major areas of sharing experience in commercial tribunal, IT application in court management, human resource development, and building new common standards in court management.The deal is expected to be a historical milestone in the effective affiliation of the two sectors, he stated.-VNA