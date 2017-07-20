Illustrative Image (Source: Prensa Latina)

– A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Tran Dac Loi, Vice Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, attended the 23rd meeting of the Sao Paulo Forum that took place in Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, from July 16-20.The meeting drew more than 300 delegates from 102 political parties and leftwing social organisations in 32 countries in Latin America and other regions around the world.A range of activities were held during the event, including seminars on the peace process in Colombia, the 100th anniversary of the Russian October Revolution, matters related to indigenous and Africa-origin groups, and the roles played by young parliamentarians, women and the youth.The delegates participated in activities commemorating Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and the 50th death anniversary of the Argentine hero Che Guevara.They also focused on analyzing and evaluating the regional situation and sought measures to strengthen solidarity and coordination of left-wing movements in Latin America to cope with right-wing forces.The forum passed a final statement and resolutions showing support and solidarity with the Sandinista Revolution, the Government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and former Brazilian President Lula da Silva, and asking the US to remove its embargo against Cuba.Particularly, the forum for the first time approved the “Our Americas Consensus” document that orients Latin American political parties amidst the current situation.The Vietnamese delegation also attended a ceremony marking the 38th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution Victory Day, during which Nicaraguan President praised the Vietnamese people’s victory in their resistance war against the US.They also held meetings with leaders of the Sandinista National Liberation Front and other political parties.-VNA