Crowds welcome Japanese Emperor, Empress at Temple of Literature

Hundreds of Hanoi people gathered to welcome Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko who made a tour to the Temple of Literature on March 2.
VNA
Thursday, March 02, 2017 - 14:43:00
Print
Welcoming ceremony for Japanese Emperor in Hanoi
First activities of Japanese Emperor, Empress in Hanoi
PM attends flag-raising ceremonies on submarines
Official welcome ceremony and cannon salute for Party chief in China
Vietnamese people grieve for Fidel Castro
Fidel Castro's historic visit to Quang Tri 43 years ago
Vietnamese President sets foot in Lima for APEC Summit
President starts official visit to Cuba