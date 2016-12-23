Cuba boosts cooperation with Mekong Delta

Large-scale rice field in the Mekong Delta (Photo: VNA)



– Cuba will step up cooperation with the Mekong Delta of Vietnam in agro-forestry, tourism, medicine and biotechnology.Cuban Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Bernabe Garcia Valido made the affirmation at a meeting with local authorities in Can Tho city on December 23.He said Cuba is inviting Vietnamese businesses to invest in the aforesaid fields, adding that they can select investment and business partnership forms.He noted that Cuba is calling for investment in all fields, excluding education, healthcare services, and armed forces organisations.Investors are allowed to sell or transfer their capital to the State or the third party, and send foreign currency abroad without paying taxes, he added.Vietnamese businesses, in particular, will get more incentives on procedures as well as competitive advantages when investing in Cuba, he affirmed.Vice Chairman of the municipal Nguyen Thanh Dung referred to Labiofarm company as a joint venture between Can Tho and Cuba.The company is operating in the field of chemicals production using environmentally friendly technology and with a total investment of 5.6 million USD.Dung expressed his belief in the bright future of bilateral trade cooperation, adding that the Mekong Delta city hoped to welcome more Cuban businesses./.