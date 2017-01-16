Da Lat to host cherry blossom festival

Cherry trees in Da Lat. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

Lam Dong (VNA) – The cherry blossom festival of Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong will open on February 11, announced the organising board on January 16.

As the first tourism promotion event of Lam Dong province in 2017, the three-day event will feature outdoor activities in day time along with art performances in the evening.



A wide range of activities will also be held during the festival, including a cuisine festival, a golf tournament and photo exhibitions on cherry blossom.

The cherry trees have been grown in Tuyen Lam lake tourist site since 2009. Besides this area, they are also seen in many streets of Da Lat city such as Tran Hung Dao, Le Dai Hanh and Ho Tung Mau.-VNA