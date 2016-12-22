Da Nang: Activities held to lure tourists during New Year holidays

Non Nuoc stone carving village in Da Nang (Illustrative photo: VNA)

– Da Nang will organise numerous activities during New Year holidays, with an aim of attracting more tourists to the central city.The activities include a Countdown art programme entitled on December 31, a flower parade and contest and a live music festival to welcome the New Year 2017.Local travel agencies also offer a wide range of services and promotion programmes to attract tourist arrivals during the holidays.On the Christmas season and New Year, from December 23 to January 2, the city expects to welcome 264 international flights with 52,150 arrivals on board, up 132.2 percent from the same period last year.The Da Nang Tourism Department will welcome the first flight to the city from Singapore with 180 passengers on board conducted by Silk Air on January 1.Three cruise ships are also scheduled to arrive in Tien Sa port, namely Genting Dream ships carrying 7,000 passengers on December 27 and January 3, and SS Virgo ship with 2,500 passengers also on January 3.The municipal Tourism Department estimated the city will welcome 138,287 tourists that during the Christmas season and New Year, up 21.1 percent from the same period last year.They include 75,604 foreigners ad 62,683 domestic tourist arrivals, up 27.6 percent and 14.4 percent against 2015.-VNA