Da Nang airport’s int’l terminal to be completed in March

Construction of a new terminal at Da Nang Int'l Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Construction of a new terminal at Da Nang International Airport is scheduled to be completed in late March to serve foreign passengers, especially delegates to meetings held within the framework of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Year 2017.



As one of key infrastructure projects in Da Nang, the construction of the terminal began in November 2015 with a total investment of over 3.5 trillion VND (154 million USD).



The project comprises three main components: an international passenger terminal, an overpass and a parking area.



Beside these facilities, the Vietnam Airlines Corporation is investing in a VIP lounge at the airport, which aims to serve domestic and foreign high-level delegations to Da Nang, especially those attending APEC meetings.



Deputy Director of the Da Nang International Airport Management Board Hoang Viet Ha said the contractors have to date completed about 80 percent of the work.



The project will be put into trial operation from April to September before being officially inaugurated to serve the High-level APEC Week.



The 48,000 sq.m terminal has a designed capacity of 4 million passengers each year by 2025 and provides parking space for over 400 automobiles.



The Da Nang Airport is the third largest international airports in Vietnam after the Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat International Airports. It is an important gateway to central Vietnam.-VNA