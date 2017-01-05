Da Nang announces hotlines for tourism activities

Tourists on a beach in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

– The Tourism Department of the central city of Da Nang on January 4 announced the launch of two hotlines to receive timely feedback and quickly respond to reports related to tourist activities.The operation is aimed to ensure safety, security and order in tourism activities in the city, the department said.Accordingly, the rapid response team will receive reports on two numbers - 0511.3550111 and 0919.247009.The departments of tourism, health, transportation, industry and trade, the people’s committees in districts and wards, the police and the tourism association will also join the team to speedily respond to the feedback.-VNA