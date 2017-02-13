Da Nang approves logistics project

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The first logistics project in the high technology park of the central city of Da Nang has been approved with total registered capital of 316 billion VND (14 million USD).

The U&I Logistics Centre – Da Nang, funded by the CP Logistic U&I company in southern Binh Duong province, will cover more than 5ha in the Da Nang Hi-tech Park.

The first phase of the project will be implemented in the third quarter of 2017 and the second phase will start in Q1 of 2021.

Once completed, the project will provide logistics services such as delivery of import-export products, customs procedures and transport of goods by road and inland waterways for businesses in Da Nang Hi-tech Park.

It is hoped to aid transport and trading activities in the park and Da Nang’s plan to turn Lien Chieu Port into the city’s logistics centre.-VNA