Da Nang city plans to make use of UAV in urban planning

Da Nang plans to use an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to observe urban planning and record data. (Da Nang Portal)

- The central city of Da Nang plans to use an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to observe urban planning and record data.Chairman of the city’s People’s Committee, Huynh Duc Tho, said the UAV would be used to determine the location of a new railway station and track improvement project in Lien Chieu district.The city has assigned the construction department to research and find suppliers for the UAV.Director of the city’s construction department, Vu Quang Hung, said the UAV will have a camera installed, and software will be used to supervise the city’s urban development projects.Da Nang was the first city in Vietnam to launch urban management via a Facebook page in 2013.The social network helped the city’s relevant departments address issues on environmental pollution, social disorder, traffic, tourism and illegal acts.Last year, the city’s traffic police and transport department also debuted their own Facebook pages to interact with locals and tourists.The city had already installed camera systems at more than 4,700 sites to monitor traffic accidents and congestion.Over 2,500 crimes were reported to the city administration via Facebook in 2015.-VNA