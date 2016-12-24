Da Nang draw Yadanarbon in Mekong Club champs

Captain Nguyen Vu Phong of SHB Da Nang (right) tries to run the ball away from a player of Yadarnabon during their Toyota Mekong Club Championship on December 23 in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnamese representative SHB Da Nang were eliminated from the Toyota Mekong Club Championship after their 2-2 draw to Yadanarbon of Myanmar on December 23 in Hanoi.In their first match, Da Nang unexpectedly lost 1-2 to Laos Premier League champions Lanexang United FC.The draw placed them at the bottom of the group round and had virtually closed the door to the semi-finals.Their coach Le Huynh Duc and his team, who need a big win over Yadanarbon, failed to carry out their plan against a team which included six national team members who just won a bronze medal at the ASEAN Football Federation Suzuki Cup earlier this month.SHB Da Nang could not make use of the advantage of playing on home turf.Both two sides had chances to open the score in the first half, and Da Nang went ahead with a header of midfielder Britez Ezequiel David in the 22nd minute.The joy of local fans lasted 23 minutes before Myo Zaw Oo levelled the result with a beautiful volley in the box seconds before the interval.The ten-minute break did not help coach Duc to make a change.Yadanarbon took the lead 10 minutes after the break. Esoh Omogba netted exactly when he was in a one-two situation with Da Nang’s goalkeeper Thanh Binh.A strong effort later helped Da Nang equalise through Gaston Merlo from a penalty kick at the 61st mark.Merlo then missed a golden opportunity in the final minute when his kick hit the pole.Speaking with reporters after the match coach Le Huynh Duc said, “We played a good game, had many chances and controlled the match. We should not have suffered a two goal loss today because in my opinion Yadanarbon players were in an off-side trap. I regret the result, but it is a game.”On the other side, Desaeyere Rene Oscar Anna, coach of Yadanarbon was satisfied with his team, saying that despite difficulties his players had earned a good result. A match with (four) goals definitely entertained all fans.He hoped his team could match this performance in the next match against Lanexang United.In the last round of this stage, Yadarnabon will host Lanexang United on December 27. While Lanexang United, with three points, need only a draw to advance to the semi-finals, Yadarnabon must win.The winner of the qualification round will meet Boeung Ket Angkor FC of Cambodia in the semis on December 31.The semi-final winner will play a two-leg final against defending champions Buriram United FC of Thailand eight days later.-VNA