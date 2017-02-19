Da Nang focuses on developing Son Tra tourism area

Da Nang city’s Department of Tourism has issued a master plan on the development of Son Tra National Tourism Area to 2025, aiming to lure 3.5 million visitors and revenue of about 83.5 million USD.

With an area of over 4,400 hectares, Son Tra National Tourism Area is located in Son Tra peninsula in Thọ Quang ward, SơnTrà district.

By 2025, the area is expected to meet all criteria of a national tourism site, and become a high-end eco-tourism and resort centre as well as an important destination in the national road and sea tourism route in 2030.