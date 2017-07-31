The Ngu Hanh Son 110kV transformer station (Source: VNA)

- The Ngu Hanh Son 110kV transformer station in Da Nang was put into operation on July 31 to ensure sufficient power supply the APEC Leaders’ Meeting and related events to be held in the central city in November.The station, the eighth and last of its kind to serve APEC meetings in the city, is located in Khai Tay 2 hamlet, Hoa Quy ward, Ngu Hanh Son district. The automated station has a capacity of transformer up to 80 MVA.It is expected to ensure safe, continuous, and stable electricity supply for socio-economic development in Ngu Hanh Son district, while assuring adequate power for coastal resorts, FPT urban area, buildings and Da Nang University.In order to better serve APEC meetings, the Da Nang Power Company will complete 22kV works. Continuous power supply will be ensured for the entire city from October 25 through November 15.-VNA