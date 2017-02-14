Da Nang moves forward with railway plan

Da Nang’s downtown railway station (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - The central city of Da Nang has started a pre-feasibility study to relocate its railway station and redevelop the space with an urban project at a total cost of 15.44 trillion VND (683.2 million USD).



Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Huynh Duc Tho announced the plan after a meeting with the city’s relevant agencies, departments and representatives of the World Bank and Asia Development Bank (ADB).



Tho said the project would be a crucial part of dealing with the city’s traffic congestion and ​give a face-lift for the city in the future.



As scheduled, the new railway station will be built in Lien Chieu district on a space of 43.1ha, with a new 18.21km rail line and an improvement of 7km of old track, as well as a new 80.1ha cargo station on the site of the current Kim Lien station.



The removal project also covers an upgraded Le Trach cargo station on 9.6ha, a new bridge for trains spanning the Cu De River, and five-lane flyover at the road-railway crossing.



The railway station removal, which costs nearly 5.8 trillion VND (257 million USD), has been included in the city’s Master Plan for 2030 with a vision to 2050.



The city is also planning an urban redevelopment project with synchronised public transport routes connecting to the new railway station, with total investment of 9.677 trillion VND (428.2 million USD).



As planned, the new railway station will help link the key North-South railway system with the on-going construction Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway, the East-West Economic Corridor and Vietnam-trans road transport – the National Highway No 1 – and new Lien Chieu deep sea cargo port.



According to the Da Nang railway station management board, the station, which was built in 1902 in the city’s downtown Hai Phong street, was not able to handle the rising number of train passengers travelling to the city.



Around 20 trains arrive, depart and pass through the station daily, carrying about 75,000 people to the city.



The central city, situated at the end of the East-West Economic Corridor, which links Laos, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam, plays an important role as a logistical centre for the coastal central and Central Highlands regions.



The railway removal project is part of a strategy to develop Da Nang as a green city by 2025, and an economic hub and driving force for boosting development of the central and Central Highlands regions.



Under the adjustment plan, the city will develop public transport with 15 bus routes, eight Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes and three metro routes, which aim to reduce carbon emissions, as well as address overcrowding and traffic congestion.



Last year, the Government issued special regulations concerning Da Nang’s investment, budgetary status and decentralisation.-VNA