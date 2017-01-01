Da Nang Port handles first tonne of cargo of 2017

Da Nang Port (Photo: VNA)

– The Da Nang Port – the biggest of its kind in the central region – handled the first tonne of cargo in 2017, which was part of the load on the Panama-flagged Bindi Ipsa.Speaking at a ceremony on January 1, General Director of the port Nguyen Huu Sia said Da Nang Port handled 7.25 million tonnes of cargo in 2016, a year-on-year increase of 13 percent.The port aims to raise its throughput in 2017 to 7.5 million tonnes.It also welcomed 73 cruise ships carrying 135,000 passengers and crew members onboard.The port looks to become a leading international commercial gateway in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Asia between 2016 and 2020.It aims to receive 10 million tonnes of cargo by 2020, including 510,000 TEUs of containers.Over the past five years, the Da Nang Port recorded annual average growth of 13 percent in cargo handling, 60 percent of which is container.Currently, Da Nang Port serves about 24 container ships on a weekly basis./.