– The Women’s Union of the central coastal city of Da Nang held a conference on May 16 on a project building climate change resistant houses for needy people in urban areas.Chairwoman of the union Nguyen Thi Thu Ha said the union was working with the Norway Vista Analysis Institute and the US Institute for Social and Environmental Transition to carry out the project from April 2016 to September 2018.The Nordic Development Fund is providing nearly 900,000 EUR to build some 160 houses for impoverished women across the city.Da Nang is regularly affected by climate change, especially increasingly frequent and intense storms.The housing scheme provides loans of 10-30 million VND (440-1,322 USD) for vulnerable families to build or repair their houses.The US Rockefeller Foundation has also supported Da Nang to build storm-resistant houses since 2011.