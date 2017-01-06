Da Nang to build 1,325 charity houses in 2017

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The central city of Da Nang aims to build 1,325 houses for local social welfare beneficiaries in 2017, the municipal Department of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs said at a conference to launch its 2017 tasks.Other targets include creating jobs for 32,500 labourers and providing vocational training for 45,300 others.In order to realise the targets, the department plans to develop the labour market information, create jobs and improve job bazaar quality while disseminating laws among labourers and strengthening State management of labour relationship.It will enhance the capability of teaching and managing staff in order to improve training quality.Efforts will also be made to effectively implement social welfare policies to improve the living conditions of the targeted groups.In 2016, the city created jobs for 32,152 labourers and provided vocational training for 45,200 people, according Nguyen Van An, Deputy Director of the department.Over 7,900 households were assisted to escape from poverty and over 7.85 trillion VND (349 million USD) was raised for the city’s social fund./.