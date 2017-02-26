Da Nang to host Asia Golf Tourism Convention 2017 in May

The press conference on the Asia Golf Tourism Convention 2017. (VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The Asia Golf Tourism Convention 2017 (AGTC) will take place in the central city of Da Nang from May 7 to 13, announced the city’s Department of Tourism.

According to the organising board, the event is expected to gather 650 delegates from 36 countries and territories, including representatives from Japan, the Republic of Korea, Hong Kong (China), Australia, Thailand, Belgium, Austria, Finland, France and Western Europe.

More than 240 golf tour operators have to date registered to attend the convention, which will be a major chance to introduce Da Nang’s tourism and culture.

Various activities will be held in the framework of the AGTC 2017, such as a three-day conference on golf tourism, an international conference on golf tourism in Da Nang city and fact-finding trips to golf courses and destinations in Da Nang and Hoi An city.

Peter Walton, Chief Executive of the International Association of Golf Tourism Operators said the AGTC 2017 is an opportunity to promote high quality tourism of Da Nang city and help local business circle and people get acquaintance to the sport, bolstering regional and global integration of the city.-VNA