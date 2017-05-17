Nguyen Dinh Chieu Special School (Photo: nguyendinhchieudn.edu.vn)

Da Nang (VNA) - Da Nang’s department of education and training on May 16 announced plans to establish a support centre to develop inclusive education.

The centre will be established as part of the department’s efforts to re-structure Nguyen Dinh Chieu Special School.

The move aims to improve the centre’s functions besides its teaching work. It will also provide consultations on inclusive childcare methods at schools and share experiences of parents with disabled children, said Nguyen Dinh Vinh, Director of the department.

The centre will provide appropriate lessons for students with different disabilities and conduct early interventions for inclusive education.

It will also work with domestic and international individuals and organisations on education and children with disabilities for children with disabilities.

In 2016-2017, the Nguyen Dinh Chieu School ran 23 classes for 209 disabled children from kindergarten to high school levels. -VNA