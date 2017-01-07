Da Nang tourism promotion event held in HCM City

Non Nuoc stone carving village in Da Nang (Illustrative photo: VNA)

– The central city of Da Nang on January 7 held a tourism promotion programme in Ho Chi Minh City, aiming to provide local travel agents and business information of attractive tourism products and events of Da Nang in 2017.Truong Thi Hong Hanh, Vice Director of the Da Nang Department of Tourism, said that in 2017, the city will launch a number of new tourism products, including Than Tai mountain hot spring park, sunrise tour in Han river, Han River-Tho Quang seafood market tour, and some cable routes in Ba Na Hill.Hanh revealed that the city will also organise a number of impressive events, including an international firework festival from April 29 to June 24, the sixth Asian Golf Conference from May 7-13, and APEC Week 2017.Meanwhile, Le The Son from the Da Nang Travel Association, said that this year, Da Nang also designs special offers for tours that include air tickets, while giving 30 percent discounts for visitors in spring and winter.According to La Quoc Khanh, Vice Director of Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Department, Da Nang has become an attractive destination for both domestic and foreign holiday makers. He said that the tourism promotion programme is expected to give a chance for local firms to meet new partners in Da Nang, contributing to promoting the growth of Vietnam’s tourism.Total visitors to Da Nang reached 5.51 million in 2016, up 17.7 percent year on year. The city welcomed 1.66 million foreign tourists, a surge of 31.6 percent, together with 3.48 domestic visitors, a rise of 12.5 percent.The city’s total earnings from tourism hit about 16 trillion VND (745 million USD), an increase of 24.7 percent over the previous year. The sector also created jobs for about 27,000 people.In 2017, Da Nang’s tourism sector targets 6.1 million tourists, including 1.9 million of foreigners and 4.2 million of domestic tourists, as well as a revenue of 17.87 trillion VND (809 million USD), up 11.84 percent over 2016.-VNA