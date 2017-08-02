First 65km road section of the 140km Da Nang – Quang Ngai Expressway in central Vietnam opened to traffic on August 2. (Photo: VNA)

– The first 65km road section of the 140km Da Nang – Quang Ngai Expressway in central Vietnam opened to traffic on August 2.Running from Da Nang city’s Tuy Loan district to Quang Nam province’s Tam Ky city, the four-lane section with two emergency lanes allows vehicles to travel at 120km per hour, reducing travel time between the two localities. It includes a two-way mountain tunnel and 59 bridges.The Da Nang – Quang Ngai expressway project is part of the national plan to develop networks of expressways by 2020 with a vision to 2030.The link, running through Da Nang city, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces, will connect industrial parks in the region and help boost transportation in the East-West Economic Corridor that links Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Viet Nam.The project has a total investment of 1.64 billion USD, of which 798 million USD was sourced from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and over 590 million USD from the World Bank.-VNA