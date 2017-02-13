Da Nang’s training programmes satisfy regional quality standards

Students practise in an electrobic and communication engineering class (Photo: VNA)

– The University of Science and Technology under the University of Da Nang received the ASEAN University Network-Quality Assurance (AUN-QA) certifications for its two training programmes on February 13.The certified are the advanced programme in electronic and communication engineering and the advanced programme in embedded systems, which were respectively opened here in 2006 and 2008.They met 18 standards of training quality, earning the highest scores among the 65 programmes that have undergone AUN-QA examination in Vietnam.By having its programmes tested under AUN-QA standards, the university, based in the central city of Da Nang, wants to renew its commitment to ensuring training quality.Speaking at the granting ceremony, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Bui Van Ga highly valued the university’s achievements, stressing that personnel training is critical to national development.Quality verification is compulsory for all universities to standardise their training and research activities. It is also important to publicising their training quality so that those who want to pursue higher education can choose a suitable university for them, he added.The Da Nang University of Science and Technology plans to register for AUN-QA verification of seven other training programmes in 2018.-VNA