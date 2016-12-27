Dak Lak: 97 percent of rural households connected to national grid

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– All communes, wards and towns and over 97 percent of the total households in rural areas in the Central Highland province of Dak Lak have been connected to the national grid.According to Director of the Dak Lak provincial Electricity Company Nguyen Van Than, in recent years, the company invested in building and upgrading 360 km of 35kV transmission line, nearly 3,700 km of 22kV transmission line and over 4,600 km of low-voltage transmission line.The company also spent money on building 4,000 additional charge transformer stations with commercial power production reaching 1.3 billion kWh per year, serving over 481,000 customers.It also constructed 497 km of medium-voltage transmission line, 545 km of low-voltage transmission line and 279 transformer stations, benefiting 23,000 households in 378 hamlets in ethnic minority areas, contributing to promoting the locality’s socio-economic development.Households and enterprises in key coffee and pepper cultivation areas have also gained access to the national grid, which facilitates their irrigation work in the dry season.The company has paid heed to instructing locals to economically use electricity, and enhancing management, inspection and upgrade of the transmission system, thus reducing the power loss from 8.9 percent in 2014 to below 6.4 percent this year.Than added that his company will continue investing to upgrade its the transmission system and promote application of information technology in order to ensure the quality of electricity for production and daily life of local residents.-VNA